Group holds vigil to honor lives lost in Sandy Hook

SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Seven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was considered the deadliest mass shooting in America.
On Saturday, many across Connecticut attended vigils and church services to honor the 26 lives lost on December 14th, 2012.
Each name was read aloud at a quiet gathering in Salisbury.
Northwest Corner Committee Against Gun Violence representative Lee DeBoer told Channel 3 as they mourned, they also explored ways of preventing another mass shooting.
“We want everyone to know and be able to express it that we remembered the tragedy seven years ago, and we’ll never forget it,” said DeBoer.
In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting at the time, the Sandy Hook shooting changed the state’s gun laws while tightening school security around the United States.
“It’s heartbreaking and people I think have gotten a little bit immune to feeling the outrage,” said Sophia DeBoer.
Undeniably, more deadly shooting massacres have occurred since the 20 children and six educators were murdered.
Lakeville resident Amy Lake said she is unnerved at how the number continues to grow.
“And here we are seven years later and there have been continued gun violence especially in places where there are large numbers of people,” said Lake.
The Northwest Corner Committee for Gun Violence Prevention vows to tackle gun reform by looking at every angle.
“Anti-violence measures, mental health as well as trying to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t be able to have them,” said Lee DeBoer.
Lake told Channel 3 while she does not oppose all guns, she said assault weapons do not belong in the hands of civilians.
“As a public school teacher, I especially feel compelled to take some action because I have to,” said Lake.
