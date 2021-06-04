HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of group home workers will no longer be striking Friday morning.
The union said it was able to strike a $184 million deal with the state late Thursday night that included a significant wage increase and improved benefits.
Workers were outside the capitol on Thursday rallying ahead of Friday morning’s deadline.
The president of the union chapter released a statement.
"This is a great victory for racial and economic justice for the majority of Black and Latina women who make up this workforce of caregivers,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199 New England, SEIU.
More than 2,100 workers from six different locations would have walked out at 6 a.m.
