HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People rolled up their sleeves to work on a veteran's home in Hartford on Saturday.
Frank Bennett served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
As the Fourth of July approached, volunteers from the House of Heroes honored those who served the country.
Saturday, the group said it pitched in to give Bennett's home a face lift.
"We are staining his deck, clean out his garage, cleaning out his gutters to thank him for his service to our country," said Dennis Buden, executive director, House of Heros Connecticut.
"Having this whole group is amazing," Bennett said. "I'm so grateful."
The projects are backed by Advance Development and Manufacturing, Aetvets and Liberty Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.