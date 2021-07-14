WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Knowing what can and can't be recycled will be as easy as downloading an app.
The RecycleCT Foundation, a nonprofit, announced that it created a smartphone app to help people figure out the recycling situation for a number of items.
The organization said the RecycleCT Wizard App will help residents quickly discover which household items are acceptable in their recycling bins, provide tips for reusing certain materials, and give information on contacting local recycling coordinators, or transfer stations, to find out how to properly dispose of other materials.
It said increasing recycling, and decreasing contamination in the recycling stream, is important given a waste crisis the state faces, as aging waste-to-energy facilities go offline.
The app is available on Android and Apple devices.
App information and an online searchable database of recyclable materials can be found on the RecycleCT website here.
