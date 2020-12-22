HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of people in Connecticut will be able to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected.
However, a change by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention some adults missing the mark.
Last week, the CDC changed the vaccine distribution age for people with medical conditions from 65 to 75. That means people between the ages of 65 and 74 won't be able to get the shot for another four or five months. They were originally slated for January.
Still, if everything goes well, a long list of people who are essential workers will be getting the vaccine by the end of next month.
RELATED: Thousands to receive vaccine earlier than expected under new guidelines
The recipients are considered part of Connecticut’s “1b” group and include all first responders, teachers, child care workers, food and agricultural employees, correctional staff, public transit workers, postal workers, grocery store staff, manufacturing workers and anyone over the age of 75.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he wants the entire group to have the ability to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine before Feb 1.
"I think you'll find by end of January, we hope to have all 1A people vaccinated not once but twice," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "I think you'll start seeing the 1B people by end of January get their first shot."
Registration is said to be straightforward. Employers will upload a list of employees who fit the criteria and then the recipient will be able to schedule an appointment online.
Lamont believes vaccinating educators in particular will make a big impact. A local high school math teacher who spoke with Channel 3 said getting the shots will allow everyone at her school to breathe a lot easier going forward.
“I really felt like our administrators were almost like the grim reaper,” said Wendy Lou Duong, Maloney High School in Meriden. “If they walked by, we were worried they were coming to inform us that someone was in quarantine.”
One of the reasons this is happening at a faster pace than expected is the approval of two COVID vaccines.
Pfizer’s was approved earlier this month.
RELATED: 'Like a human being landing on the moon:' Pfizer's COVID vaccine arrives in Hartford
Moderna’s started arriving at hospitals in Connecticut on Monday.
RELATED: Moderna's COVID vaccine arrives at CT hospitals
St. Francis Hospital in Hartford was scheduled to receive doses on Tuesday.
Originally adults 65 to 74 were supposed to be part of phase 1B, but guidance from the CDC pushed the group to phase 1C.
"I've been moved to 1c, ages 65 to 74 and those with a high risk medical condition," Lamont said. "That is the group that we'll probably be able to get going on later this spring. [It] just gives you an idea on what the game plan is there."
Also in 1c for later this spring, other essential workers and those with high risk medical conditions between the ages of 16 and 64.
"I can tell you I lean toward following guidance of the CDC," Lamont said. "We have our own advisory group to help advise on that. Look, there is some thinking. You've got essential workers on front line, folks who are much older or [have] preexisting conditions, most at risk. [We're] doing all we can to keep them alive. I think so far the CDC guidance makes sense to me."
The governor said by the end of January everyone is the first group, 1A, will likely get both their shots.
(3) comments
That is, after Vietnam D!CK'S and Murphy's Law pals get theirs.
Clever screen name colon....gutless but clever.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Defending useless politicians I see......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.