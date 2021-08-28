Group of Hartford healthcare workers protest vaccine requirement

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - A group of healthcare workers gathered outside Hartford Hospital on Aug. 28 to protest vaccine mandates.
The workers and their supporters said they should not risk losing their jobs over their choice to not get vaccinated.
Each hospital has its own timeline, but most require employees be fully vaccinated by September 30.
This mandate applies to doctors, nurses, any staff at hospitals, clinics or other parts of their healthcare networks.
Workers at the rally said the hospitals should respect their choice not to get vaccinated, especially after everything they did at the height of the pandemic.
"Please don’t take my job where I was working overtime in the thick of the COVID units," said Peter Koniezka, a RN at Yale New Haven Hospital ICU. "To go from being a hero to being disposable and expendable is really cutting at the core of a lot of our nurses."
They were joined by supporters who agreed we should not mandate vaccines.
Brian Festa, Co-founder of We the Patriots USA, said, "This is an institution, a medical institution, that’s supposed to respect patient autonomy."
Koniezka said, “The core of these protests, the heart of these protests is just that we don’t believe the vaccine should be mandated, it should be where people do their own research.”
The Connecticut Hospital Association said that the mandate is the best way to protect staff, visitors, and patients.
Especially patients with conditions that put them at higher risk of a serious case or even death from COVID.
None of the 27 hospitals is considering ending the mandate.
"This is the best thing we can do to make sure our patients are safe in the hospital, that our colleagues are safe, that visitors are safe," Paul Kidwell, Senior Vice President of Policy, Connecticut Hospital Association, said. "The vaccines are safe and effective, and certainly since we put out that policy statement, we have spent time encouraging all of our colleagues to avail themselves of the vaccine."
The Hospital Association also has supports in its camp, people who said they want to know that their doctors and nurses are vaccinated.
Selina K. Bell, Co-Director of CT Citizens for Science, said, "We’re talking babies in the NICU, adults in the ICU, cancer patients."
The hospitals said they’ve given their workers plenty of time to get the vaccine and have shared plenty of information.
"The MRNA vaccine technology is not a new technology, it’s a technology that’s been researched for many years now," said Kidwell.
