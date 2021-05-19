NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Following a deadly week in the Elm City, a group of local clergy are calling for the violence to stop.
The pastors are not just challenging the mayor and police department, they also stress the community needs to do its part.
“This is a 911. It is a state of emergency in New Haven, where there have been 11 murder in the first five months of the year, and we haven’t even gotten to summer,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, First Calvary Baptist Church.
After two homicides and three non-fatal shootings in the last six days, members with the Greater New Haven Clergy Association say it simply needs to stop.
“Let’s get it together, let’s collaborate and let’s stop the violence and the way we stop the violence is by showing the love,” said Pastor John Lewis, Christ Chapel New Testament Church.
The Elm City, like other big cities around the state, is dealing with a rise in violence during the pandemic. It’s an issue Mayor Justin Elicker addressed on Tuesday following the most recent shooting.
“It will still take time and it’s still very hard on the community. I go to every wake, I speak with family members of individuals that we’ve lost, and the homicides are destroying our community. The violence has to stop, we need the community’s support, sharing information to help us address these things,” Elicker said.
The clergy says they’d like to see more bike patrols and walking beats, and the police say they’re using intel to see where exactly those additional resources should be placed to make the most impact. They agree the neighborhoods also need to take a more active role.
“If people see something, know something, we cannot continue to allow people to carry guns in our community, and we know that they’re carrying guns and we know who’s doing the shooting,” Kimber said.
If that doesn’t change, the fear is the Elm City could be in line for a long summer.
Anyone with information into any of the shootings is asked to contact New Haven Police at 1-866-888-TIPS.
