(WFSB) - Nine local teachers are suing the governor.
According to that lawsuit, the teachers are suing Governor Lamont and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani over COVID testing requirements.
Eyewitness News spoke with the attorney for those teachers today.
The attorney says Lamont’s vaccine mandate was invalid.
He claims the governor did not follow the public health emergency statute.
The governor's executive order requires state employees and school workers to either get vaccinated or get COVID tested weekly.
The teachers who filed the lawsuit say tests are invasive and cut into their personal time.
Attorney John Bolton, who is representing those nine teachers, says his clients aren’t after financial compensation.
What they want is a statement from a judge that states Lamont’s executive order did not conform to state law.
He says they’re also asking for a court order directing the governor and public health commissioner to abide by the statue if they feel vaccinations still need to be mandatory.
“The governor was quoted the other day saying this is best left to local authorities now. Well guess what? The statute if you look at it was always left to local authorities to determine when the vaccine was mandatory. You had the right to appeal to your probate court if you didn’t agree with that. It didn’t mean you got terminated,” Bolton said.
Eyewitness News reached out to both the governor’s office and the department of public health.
Both declined to comment.
