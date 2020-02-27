HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of Connecticut mothers plans to speak out against gun violence and push for a newly proposed ammunition tax.
Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence said it will be testifying before lawmakers on Thursday.
RELATED: CT lawmaker proposes 35 percent sales tax on ammunition
The group argues that the proposal will fund programs in hospitals and in schools.
Gun rights advocates, however, called it an assault on their 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.
The group of mothers and lawmakers called shooting deaths in Connecticut's largest cities a growing problem.
They said a way to help combat and reduce it may be taxing ammunition.
A recent proposal called for a 35 percent tax on ammo.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League argued that such a tax would put more people at risk.
“Lower income individuals who typically live in more dangerous neighborhoods will likely be priced out," it said in a statement. “These residents will be disproportionately impacted by this tax.”
Still, supporters said something needs to be done to make the streets safer.
The group of mothers will be testifying at 1 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
(2) comments
Incoming comments saying "my rights are more important than your kid."
Unjustly taxing ammunition punishes responsible gun owners and does NOTHING to prevent delinquent teens and young adults from shooting people in crime. If you want to fix "gun" violence then put your focus on parenting skills and do something to try to prevent this endless stream of juvenile delinquents who then go on to commit violent crimes with stolen hand guns in our urban areas. Guns do not commit crimes, children raised as sociopaths do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.