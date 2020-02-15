MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Saturday is a special day for a group of Muslims in Meriden.
Their movement is celebrating 100 years in the United States.
At the Baitul Aman Mosque in Meriden, the motto is “Love 4 All and Hatred 4 None.”
Worshippers started their Saturday with prayer.
“We bowed our head to God to ask for his forgiveness, to thank him for everything he has given us for the hundred years that have passed by and the hundred years that are going to be in the future,” said Wajid Ahmed.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is marking 100 years since its establishment in the United States.
The reformist movement came to the U.S. in 1920.
They are celebrating this anniversary with a national day of service.
“We do different campaigns, this is one of it, to show the true picture of Islam to our fellow Americans,” said Salman Tariq.
After prayer, worshippers got to work and made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Their goal was to make 600 sandwiches. They ended up surpassing it and made 800.
The meals are being donated to a Wallingford food bank.
“What our community has always done and what Islam teaches us is to help humanity.
With each sandwich going to the less fortunate is marked a sticker that reads “Love 4 All and Hatred 4 None.”
The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is also emphasizing that the doors to their mosque are always open.
“Just have a conversation, lets break bread together, let’s get to know each other. Forget about religion, forget about our differences. Let’s come together under one umbrella of one humanity.”
