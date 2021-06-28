(WFSB) -- A group of parents and students are rallying together, calling on the University of Connecticut to withdraw its policy mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students.

On behalf of UConn college students and parents, the Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc., said it is ordering the university to withdraw the policy by July 2, or face a lawsuit.

The Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc. (FFE) is a nonprofit organization providing representation and litigation involving the defense and promotion of civil rights, primarily for families and children.

This demand comes after the state’s college and universities said it is requiring students to get a COVID vaccine. It joins Yale, Wesleyan, UHart, and UConn in the vaccine mandate.

CSCU system requiring all students to get COVID-19 vaccinations Students attending any Connecticut State Colleges and Universities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Federal law states COVID-19 vaccines cannot be mandated under emergency use authorization (EUA),” stated The Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc.’s attorney, Ryan McLane said in a press release. “FFE asserts the mandates are unlawful as a matter of federal law and go against individual Constitutional rights to bodily autonomy. The organization highlights Connecticut’s already high vaccination rates and has submitted FOIA requests for documentation regarding COVID-19 vaccine funding – sources and how funds have and will be spent. Furthermore, FFE demands the withdrawal of mandate policies by July 2, 2021 or states it will take legal action.”

One parent in the letter called the mandate reckless.

The letter also refers to a link between the vaccine and a risk for myocarditis and pericarditis within the adolescent and young adult age group.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart, to fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.