NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City has a new partner in the push to get people vaccinated.
Two banners were put up outside the New Haven Fire Department’s headquarters. One is in English. The other is in Spanish.
It’s the work of a local nonprofit that’s encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccination when they can.
Eventually people will see them at all 10 of the city’s firehouses.
This large scale, COVID-19 prevention campaign, titled “Our humanity,” was started by local filmmaker Crystal Emery of URU, The Right to Be, Inc.
Emery said in targeting Black and brown communities, it’s important that the messages come from people they trust.
She said that’s where the city’s fire department comes in to play.
Emery said she decided to partner with firehouses because her father was a firefighter. She said they’re in the community and a place where people turn to when they’re in need.
She added that the initiative will bring much needed information to New Haven’s Black and brown communities, which were hit especially hard during the last year of the pandemic.
Not only were the doors of the firehouse open with information available, the banners will also be on city buses and on street corners.
She said the goal was simple: To encourage people to get their vaccine to save lives.
“You need to hear it, you need to see it, you need to hear it generationally, not just from somebody that looks like your grandma, you need to hear it from young people,” Emery said.
Churches are also playing a role in the initiative.
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including registration and locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.