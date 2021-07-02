HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two days after Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed a bill limiting solitary confinement, there are calls for a special session.
Those pushing to stop solitary confinement are angry the governor vetoed a bill that passed the legislature. They want lawmakers to come back and override that veto.
While it wasn’t the best day for a rally on Friday, it didn’t dampen the spirits of those fighting to stop solitary confinement.
“It’s hostile when you keep people inside their cells, like keeping a dog in his cage for hours and days and days. When that dog comes out more than likely he’s going to want to bite,” said Leighton Johnson, of Stop Solitary CT.
The rally was held on Friday outside a prison in Cheshire.
In the final hours of the legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that would have set statutory limits on the use of solitary confinement in Connecticut prisons.
Just days later, Lamont vetoed it saying the bill was not good for public safety. Instead, he issued an executive order which puts limits in place.
It says “The Commissioner of Correction will increase out of cell time for all incarcerated individuals in restrictive statuses,” and “he will do so in a manner that prioritizes the safety of the people in DOC’s custody and department employees.”
The group Stop Solitary CT feels the governor was pressure by correction staff.
Union leaders said “Correctional Professionals in CT already walk the toughest beat, all this would have done is increase the potential for a catastrophic event."
But Johnson and Tiheba Bain were both incarcerated, saying hours spent in solitary confinement destroys people and their families.
“It’s a mental strain on you, and the psychological concept of actually being inside of a box a cage wears on you. The first time I was in there I saw shadows on the fall,” Bain said.
“The governor who ran on the premise of people not prisons, he now has gone back on what he ran for and says he doesn’t care about people in prisons,” Johnson said.
The Department of Correction said solitary is meant to rehabilitate and address behavior problems.
The issue with executive orders is they can be temporary, while legislation is not unless its changed.
The group is urging lawmakers to return for a special session and vote again on what was already passed.
