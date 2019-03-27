HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Activists held a rally in Hartford on Wednesday morning in hopes of stopping the deportation of a mother.
The group Hartford Deportation Defense said ICE arrested Wayzaro Walton and transferred her to an immigration detention center in Massachusetts.
ICE said it detained Walton because of previous criminal convictions, even though they were pardoned by the state.
Organizers started the rally and a news conference at 8 a.m.
Dozens of people attended.
"We need to stop this as soon as possible before it's another family who’s out here feeling the way I do right now," said Tamika Ferguson, who said she's fighting to be reunited with her wife.
She said Walton's last words to her were "I'll be right back."
The group said for months Walton had been complying with ICE and checking in with other immigration authorities.
It said without warning and provocation, ICE took her from her wife and daughter, despite Connecticut's Board of Pardons and Paroles absolving her criminal record.
ICE, however, claimed the absolvement was not valid on the federal level without the governor's signature.
"That's because we have that system instead of the sole discretion of the governor, that our pardons don’t count," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
As a result, Hartford Deportation Defense said ICE intends to immediately deport Walton.
Walton moved to the U.S. from England when she was 4 years old.
She and Ferguson have a 15-year-old daughter.
Ferguson said their story is now one in a list of cautionary tales shared in the country's immigrant communities. It's also one that drew dozens of people to protest against ICE's policies.
"She's someone who had a green card, has lived her whole life here since she was a child," said Constanza Segovia, Hartford Deportation Defense. "They are trying to deport her to England, a country she has never known."
Ferguson fears the clock is ticking.
"I just want her to come home," she said.
Ferguson said she'll fight as long as she can.
It's unclear what the next steps are for Walton.
Some state lawmakers said they plan to bring her story to the floor during this legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.