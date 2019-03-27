HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Activists held a rally in Hartford on Wednesday morning in hopes of stopping the deportation of a woman.
The group Hartford Deportation Defense said ICE arrested Wayzaro Walton and transferred her to an immigration detention center in Massachusetts.
They started the rally and a news conference at 8 a.m.
The group said Walton had been complying with ICE and checking in with other immigration authorities for months.
It said without warning and provocation, ICE took her from her wife and daughter.
Hartford Deportation Defense said ICE intends to immediately deport Walton.
No other details about Walton's arrest were released.
