HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group challenging the Connecticut's mask order in schools is set to participate in a hearing on Monday.
The group, which calls itself the Connecticut Freedom Alliance, filed a civil lawsuit on Aug. 25.
It states the desire of parents to send their children to school without the requirement of face coverings, shields or any other apparatus on their bodies.
The suit names the state Department of Education as the defendant.
Read it in its entirety here.
The group claims the defendant does not have legal authority for imposing the mask order.
It called wearing masks and face shields all day dangerous and damaging to children's health, safety and emotional well-being.
Over the summer, the state released a breakdown of its back-to-school plan.
Its COVID-19 safety measures included students wearing face coverings in classrooms and on buses while keeping them in smaller groups.
Read through the complete plan here.
