HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -In less than a week, everyone over the age of 16 will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Folks have said they have had problems making appointments each time a new age group becomes eligible and this will be the largest group yet.
One group has been helping others navigate the process and the thing they keep repeating is patience. Many people have had to try two or three times before they can finally find an appointment, but people should still get online and do a couple of things to get ready.
“At midnight on April 1, the internet is going to melt,” said Barbara Gaines, Senior Moderator of Vaccine Angels Connecticut.
On April 1, everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine. This will be the largest group of people to become eligible at once, but older groups have had trouble trying to find appointments when they first become eligible as too many people are trying to get the vaccine at the same time.
It’s led to groups like Vaccine Angels popping up to help people find time slots.
“A tremendous amount of people have gotten the vaccine by asking for help,” Gaines said.
They’ve helped so many people sign up for the vaccine, they now have tips on how to make the process easier.
The first is to understand you’ll have a hard time making an appointment if you log on at midnight on Thursday.
“What I tend to tell people is give everybody some patience, give everybody some understanding,” Gaines said.
In fact, some people have had better luck waiting a few days. Smaller clinics like those at CVS, Walgreens or other pharmacies only offer four or five days of appointments at one time.
If you wait two or three days, you might find a new batch of appointments and you won’t have to wait a month or longer to get your shot.
Some vaccine clinics use their own websites and not the CDC’s system. They also require people to make an account, so it’s better to go online now and create those accounts.
Pharmacies will use their own systems. Hartford Healthcare and Yale New Haven Hospital use the MyChart system.
“There’s always something that comes in, somebody that didn’t make their visit, couldn’t get a ride,” said Dr. Anthony Alessi.
Don’t want to wait a month or longer to get a shot? You can always try to find unused vaccines. Some people have found success going to local clinics and waiting, but this too may take multiple tries.
“And then go one hour before the last appointment, introduce yourself politely,” Dr. Alessi said.
One thing to keep in mind is for now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Clinics are modifying their appointment systems accordingly.
“Our website will provide appropriate information, will guide individuals to the right place to get the right vaccination,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford Healthcare.
Healthy younger people may fee like waiting to get the vaccine, but doctors at Hartford Healthcare are saying they shouldn’t wait too long. There are new variants of COVID-19 and many of the hospitalizations are for younger patients.
