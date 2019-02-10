They call it Freezin’ for a Reason!
One group in Colchester braved the cold and pitched tents outdoors this weekend to fund raise for a good cause.
The group of men have been collecting money out on the Colchester Green since Friday for those who can’t afford to keep their homes warm this winter.
The proceeds go to the fuel bank in town.
“There is definitely a need and we’re here to represent that,” participant Rob Suchecki said. “But no matter what we do here, it doesn’t matter as much as the people who come here and donate.”
Over the past nine years, the group has collected $86,000 from donors.
Gregg Lepage, who donates to Freezin’ for a Reason, says he thinks what these men are doing is really admirable.
“We try to make a point of getting out here and trying to donate,” Lepage said.
Freezin’ for a Reason participant Fred Brown says he enjoys the camaraderie the event brings.
“We’re very fortunate that the public comes and we get to revisit people that we don’t see all that often,” Green said.
Despite the low temperatures, these men say the cause they are helping makes it all worth it.
“I just hope that as a community we keep on taking care of each other,” Suchecki said. “That’s the most important thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.