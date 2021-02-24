COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The team from Freezin’ for a Reason, who camped out on the Colchester town green a few weekends ago, collected nearly $20,000 for the local fuel bank.
The brave challenge raises money each year to help people who have to choose between heat and medication or other necessities.
A team of three men camped out on the town green for a weekend earlier this month, braving frigid temperatures for 46 hours.
RELATED: Freezin for a Reason raising money for fuel bank
Their efforts proved to be successful, raising $19,337, which they said was a record.
The Freezin’ for a Reason event has been taking place for 12 years.
