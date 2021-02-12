COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The team from Freezin’ for a Reason will be camping out on the Colchester town green this weekend, to benefit the Colchester Fuel Bank.
The brave challenge raises money to help people who have to choose between heat and medication or other necessities.
Three team members will gather on the green at 2 p.m. on Friday, and camp out until noon on Sunday, accepting donations.
If you can’t make it to the green, any branch of Peoples United Bank is accepting donations as well.
Checks can be made payable to Freezin’ for a Reason.
You can use Paypal.com with the e-mail freezinforareason@yahoo.com to donate online.
