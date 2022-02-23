CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Advocates and families of incarcerated people hoped to shed light on the living conditions in Connecticut prisons.
The groups Building It Together CT and the CT Bail Fund, along with families, gathered for a news conference in Cheshire on Wednesday morning.
They said it has been extremely traumatizing to communities across the state, as they "helplessly watch our family members and people we love losing their lives while serving sentences at alarming rates."
They argued that when a person is remanded to the custody of the Department of Correction, the DOC inherits the responsibility to provide food, clothing, and housing for every person serving a sentence. The DOC also inherits the responsibility to keep community members safe while they are serving their sentence.
They said that not only are people behind the walls living in constant fear of dying in jail, but it's an everyday reality for families who have mothers, fathers, daughters, and sons behind who were behind bars.
"We receive countless letters from people behind the walls highlighting the deplorable conditions they are forced to live in," the two groups said in a news release. "Since DOC and the State of CT are not addressing these issues and concerns in the facilities in a timely manner, we stand united as a community requesting that both entities take some responsibility by providing a mutual aid fund that community members govern that will allocate up to $100,000 to each family who has lost a family member behind the walls."
The groups said the fund would be used to help with funeral expenses and possible mental health and trauma support, among other needs.
"Across the country, we are seeing how the surplus of COVID relief funds are being used in states for multiple causes," they said. "We feel that creating these resources will be a start in the right direction of addressing the pain, trauma and suffering communities across Connecticut are dealing with."
Stop committing crimes. You wouldn’t be in there. It is a revolving door. Take responsibility for your actions . It is all good until it isn’t.
Spoken like someone that knows nothing about the situation.
