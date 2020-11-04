HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As of Tuesday at noon, it was still unknown who the next president of the United States will be.
As several battleground states are still tallying the votes, a group of people stood outside the State Capitol to push for the election process to play out, not the courts.
Groups are participating in ‘Count Every Vote’ rallies in Hartford and New Haven Tuesday afternoon.
These rallies are in direct response to President Donald Trump prematurely saying he won the election overnight.
As of Tuesday afternoon, key battleground states were still counting, including places like Pennsylvania.
So, people are holding a peaceful demonstration to protest what they say is the president’s unwillingness to accept the legitimacy of this election.
They’re calling for a full and complete count of all votes in the United States.
