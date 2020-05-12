(WFSB) - Groups are using 3D technology and a bit of handy work to make personal protective equipment.
However, supplies to continue the production are running out.
"Working at the hospital, I was watching surgeons, doctors go to Home Depot and build [face shields] with Tyvek and glue it together and duct tape it," said Benjamin Danker, industrial designer.
Danker said he found a better way.
Nearly 300 groups devoted time and material to 3D print face shields.
Volunteers sort, disinfect and run quality assurance on each frame.
"[They're] flexing them, bending them to make sure that they hold up," Danker said.
A clear lens is installed with an adhesive glue or drill.
Staff at nursing homes, hospitals, homeless shelters and first responders are on the receiving end of the sealed packs of 25.
"It's been our pleasure helping you and I just hope that we can make a difference in keeping you safe during this pandemic," Danker said.
The original plan to deliver 20,000 face shields in 20 days will take a little longer.
"With the social distancing rules, it became really difficult to build that many that quickly because we could [only] have so many people in one room at one time," Danker said.
Supplies and money to purchase the clear lens, foam and rubber bands needed for the shields are depleting.
Danker told Channel 3 that he's relying on the community now to reach the goal.
So far, he and his team have donated more than 5,000 shields.
Anyone interested in making donations can do so by contacting Danker at 203-605-4032, emailing ben@dankerdesign.com or visiting this GoFundMe page.
