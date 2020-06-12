HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As rallies continue across the state, there are growing calls to support more Black-owned businesses.
Fire-N-Spice Vegan Restaurant started about 10 years ago in Hartford.
The Jamaican family-owned business was created to provide customers with healthy meal options.
“If a customer comes in, they can have jerk tofu, BBQ tofu, those are more of your meat substitutes,” said Jamlia Crawford, Managers of Fire-N-Spice.
Jamila Crawford and her husband, Chef Chris Haylett enjoy running a business in the Hartford community.
“We raised our kids vegan. We bring the flavor of our home here to the public,” Haylett said.
They recognize first-hand some of the challenges that come with being Black business owners.
Since the death of George Floyd more than two weeks ago, there have been growing calls to put an end to racial injustices.
Many have taken to social media to encourage people to support Black-owned shops and restaurants.
Customers say that support is one way of becoming a better ally.
“I think now more than ever, it’s really important to know what you’re buying, where it’s coming from, where the money is going, what are the ethics those people are going to do with that money, and is it going to support something you care about or go to the opposite,” said Nate Russell, a customer.
In the U.S., there are nearly 2.6 million small, Black-owned businesses.
When the pandemic struck, Fire-N-Spice was among the many locally owned Black businesses forced to reduce its hours.
Crawford and Haylett say they’re hopeful people will make informed decisions about what they eat and where they decide to spend their money.
“We’re optimistic. We rest on the optimistic side of life and just always look to the brighter side,” Crawford said.
For a full list of Black owned businesses in Connecticut, click here.
