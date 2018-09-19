HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The opioid crisis has become an issue on the campaign trail.
On Wednesday, Democrat Ned Lamont was at an addiction center.
Connecticut has taken steps to address the epidemic and was recently recognized by the National Safety Council.
Lamont visited an addiction clinic in Hartford, it’s actually the largest detox center in the state.
He was joined by a former congressman who understand the struggle is drug addiction.
Two visitors caught the attention of patients at Intercommunity, a residential addiction clinic in Hartford.
Lamont, who is running for governor, and Patrick Kennedy, a former Congressman, and son of the late Senator Ted Kennedy.
“If you look at where we can do the most to help our fellows in recovery is getting better government policies,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy is in recovery from drugs and alcohol. He went into rehab in 2006 after crashing his car on Capitol Hill. The addiction, he says impacts all of us.
“The taxpayers are already shouldering the burden of having the first responders not only going out once, twice but three or four times a day to save the same person,” Kennedy said.
Beds at Intercommunity are at full capacity, yet the center is getting less money from the state because of budget cuts.
“These are not the most popular people in our society -but these people who are human beings, and lives that can be saved,” said Lamont
Around 70,000 people a year die from opioid overdoses.
Samantha Bombardier could have been one of them.
“I was tired, it’s not way to live. I was tired of disappointing people,” said Bombardier.
It was worse than that. She went to prison for stealing to feed her addiction and overdosed within days of being released.
After four years of drugs she checked herself into rehab and she's been sober for 28 days.
“This is the best choice I have made because I feel like I haven't smiled in forever and I can finally do that. The journey is worth it,” Bombardier said.
Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski told us today it's absolutely critical we fund these core services.
The federal government has allocated $5 billion for the opioid crisis, which pales in comparison to the AIDS crisis, where $24 billion was spent and that affected far less people.
