HARTFORDd, CT (WFSB) - In two weeks and a day, Connecticut will elect its new governor. As we get into the final stretch, we wanted to see what the candidates were up to.
The candidates were busy today, some publicly, some not.
In Litchfield county’s largest city, Torrington, Democrat Ned Lamont met with the Chamber of Commerce where jobs was a big concern.
“Small business, startups, I think that will be the future for that region along with tourism and healthcare,” said Lamont.
On Monday night, Lamont will be in Bridgeport with the faith community, meeting with pastors and their congregations.
Earlier in Hartford, outside the Wheeler Family Health Center,
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Greibel along with Monte Frank, his choice for lieutenant governor, unveiled their plan to tackle the opioid epidemic.
It includes battling it with marijuana.
“As a way to wean individuals who are suffering from opioids off of medically assisted treatments and other programs,” said Frank.
Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski was visibly absent today.
We had to reach out to his campaign to find out what he was up to.
They say he had many policy meetings with various policy groups like the CT Maritime Coalition, CT Women for Change, and the CT Association of Health Plans.
He will be making a public appearance on Tuesday with the Retired Teachers Association.
While Stefanowski didn’t meet us face to face, it didn’t mean he was silent.
He sent out several press releases responding to accusations saying he wanted to eliminate the minimum wage, he says he doesn’t.
Many want to know when he’ll release his tax returns, his camp says it’ll happen soon, but didn’t give a date.
