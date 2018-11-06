HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voters will decide who will be the next governor of Connecticut on Tuesday.
A recent poll from Sacred Heart University showed Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont within the margin of error.
That means each vote on Election Day will be critical.
Stefanowski, Lamont and independent candidate Oz Griebel have a packed schedule to try and win over last minute votes.
They cross-crossed the state on Tuesday and also cast their own ballots.
Lamont voted at Greenwich High School before heading off to garner more votes.
"I went around to 169 towns, looked people in the eye and said I want to earn your vote I want to earn your trust," he said. "We got some heavy lifting to do to get the budget back into balance but they believe in this state and I do too. And that’s why we’re voting."
Stefanowski was also in Greenwich on Tuesday to shake the hands of voters.
There are more than 2 million registered voters in the state and nearly half, 49.7 percent, are expected to turn out on Tuesday, according to the secretary of the state's office.
The polls showed Stefanowski and Lamont neck and neck with Griebel in the single digits; however, that can be a big factor in a race that's expected to be close.
Griebel has ignored calls to step out of the race.
"When you realize the depth, the rich, and the talent of this state that is craving for leadership to pull people together, it keeps you encouraged, inspired, and energized," he said.
Tuesday, all three candidates said it's about courting the undecided voters.
"The message has been consistent now for a year now: Lower taxes, less regulation, get the economy moving," Stefanowski said during an event on Monday.
Channel 3 is expecting to hear more from Stefanowski after he votes in Madison around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
