HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The controversial nomination of Brett Kavanaugh became an issue at last night's gubernatorial debate.
WFSB hosted the third debate at the University of Connecticut.
Three candidates were asked if Kavanaugh should be approved.
Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski would not comment or give an opinion on Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination.
That didn't go over well with some in the audience.
When asked if Kavanaugh should be approved for the Supreme Court, he replied, “I am going to pass on that it's a federal issue.”
A few boos were heard when Stefanowski took a pass on Kavanaugh.
When pressed after the debate he said, “I am not going to comment on the job the judiciary is doing but that should be taken seriously.”
“I don't think he should be approved and by the way governors approve Supreme Court justices here in this state,” said Ned Lamont, Democratic candidate for governor.
“The women who have come forward have to be heard and Judge Kavanaugh deserves a fair hearing,” said Oz Greibel, Unaffiliated candidate for governor.
This was the first debate Greibel got the chance to go face to face with the two major party candidates.
A Quinnipiac poll taken right after the primary shows he has low recognition.
But, a WFSB poll taken after Wednesday’s debate with 1,700 people, shows Greibel may be becoming more popular.
Some feel he won the debate.
"We earned our way onto the ballot, people of CT have a right to hear all the candidates,” said Greibel.
Lamont is back on the campaign trail, getting an endorsement from the CT State Police Union.
He took another stab at Stefanowski's plan to eliminate the state income tax, about $10 billion.
“What harm would that do to the state police. What would that do to protect public safety. That's my priority as governor to make lives safe,” said Lamont.
We reached out to Stefanowski this morning and his campaign got back to us late this afternoon, saying he was not available.
