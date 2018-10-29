HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday’s massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue has become a hot button issue in the race for governor.
Democrat Ned Lamont is calling for more gun control and is attacking Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski being supported by the National Rifle Association.
This weekend's shooting is being condemned by both sides after 11 people were killed at a place of worship.
Democrats say prayers and thoughts are not enough, we need to take action.
"We need to vote as if our life depends on it because it does,” said Jeremy Stein, CT Against Gun Violence.
Those fighting for stricter gun laws are joining forces with Democratic leaders on the steps of the state capitol.
They all feel next Tuesday’s election is an important step to keep Connecticut a leader in smarter gun laws.
"There are stark differences. He has talked about rolling back the Sandy Hook reforms, he has talked about the laws on AR-15's being sold in this state,” said Lamont.
Bob Stefanowski was at CV Tool in Southington talking about taxes and healthcare.
He's been endorsed by the CT Citizens Defense League and got an "A" grade from the National Rifle Association.
He says local school districts should decide if they want more armed security and when asked if he would have voted for the Sandy Hook legislation.
"I don't know Susan. I wasn't there in that point in time,” Stefanowski said to Channel 3 reporter Susan Raff.
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, meeting residents on how to protect healthcare.
"We don't want to backtrack number one and number two we need to work with governors in this region. If every state has their own laws, you don't have consistency,” Griebel said.
