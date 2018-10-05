NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The race for governor, with a month to go before the election, some candidates are using these last few days to get their message out.
Democrat Ned Lamont and unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel are on the campaign trail, but some are asking where's Bob Stefanowski.
Republican Bob Stefanowski has been in a few debates and he has had many campaign ads, but this week alone, he didn't attend three events the other candidates were all invited to.
Lamont made a stop in New Haven Friday, meeting with some big executives, the chairwoman of Pepsi and the CEO of the Amphenol Corporation.
"As an employer in this state, we look for a state that is going to support businesses large and small,” said Adam Norwitt, Amphenol Corporation CEO.
Lamont wants to form a business advisory council to bring companies together to create more jobs.
"A number of folks who have said they would step up and be on this board of advocates as we need to champion this state. That's one way to get this state growing again,” Lamont said.
Griebel attended a few candidate events this week.
"This morning, I attended the Metro Hartford Alliance. They were having a series of forums, each of us coming in one at a time, they have already been told Stefanowski would not be there. We were at CCSU, on Tuesday or Wednesday and Stefanowski was not there,” Griebel said.
Stefanowski didn't attend three candidate events this week, and at one of them, the organizers changed the date to accommodate his schedule, but Stefanowski ended up cancelling.
We have been trying to get an interview, but have been told Stefanowski isn't available.
We sent an email asking, ‘can you please tell me why Bob is not attending some events, three this week? Why he is not out meeting people?”
The response from the campaign was, ‘he is.’ In a second email, we were told“campaign season is busy. No campaign can attend every event. We do our best to make use of the time we have.”
"You're a better governor for having gone to each of 169 towns, talk to labor, talks to businesses, talk to all the different groups that make up this making state called Connecticut. If you think you just do it off a blank piece of paper, you're missing the point,” said Lamont.
This Sunday, all the candidates have been invited to speak at a Temple in West Hartford.
Lamont and Griebel will be there, Stefanowki's campaign tells us he plans to attend.
