Thursday morning the Lee Elci show on 94.9 interviewed Republican candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski. He talked about the changes he wants to see in Connecticut’s education system.
Democratic candidate for Governor Ned Lamont will tour Trinity Solar’s Connecticut warehouse in Cheshire Thursday. He will be talking about growing Connecticut’s renewable energy industry, creating green jobs, and protecting the state’s environment.
Channel 3 is your source for Campaign 2018. This week you can watch the only US Senate debate between Chris Murphy and challenger Matthew Corey.
The debate will be streaming at 1pm live on the Channel 3 App. You can also catch it on Face the State this Sunday morning at 8:30 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.