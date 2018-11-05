MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the candidates for governor race to the finish line, the final debate was held on Monday.
It was hosted by Chaz & AJ on 99.1 WPLR in Milford.
The radio hosts told Channel 3 that they wanted to treat the debate like a job interview. They wanted to see how Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont react under pressure.
With Election Day is Tuesday, the candidates had one final opportunity to reach voters over the airwaves.
Both were given a "B.S." bell to ring to challenge the other's responses.
It was a half hour long; however, during those 30 minutes, there was no music or commercials.
When asked how long each candidate will have to answer a question, Chaz said it was short. Both Stefanowski and Lamont had to get right to the point.
Chaz and AJ said the two topics their listeners have been most interested in were tolls and taxes. They added that this was the candidates' last chance to make an impression on the voters who are still undecided.
Stefanowski continued to try and convince voters that he can eliminate the state income tax.
"I can absolutely find 10 percent, which is $4 billion, right off the top," Stefanowski said.
"I won't make a lot of pie in the sky promises I won't be able to keep," Lamont said.
Lamont said he'll lower property taxes.
"The property tax is making it tougher for people to be in our cities, the taxes are so high," Lamont said.
Both tangled with the topic of tolls.
Lamont wants to tax only tractor trailers, something he said Rhode Island is doing and for which it is being sued.
Stefanowski had fee specifics.
"People are going to go through two to three tolls on their way to work if Lamont becomes governor," he said.
"He's just making it up," Lamont responded. "He's just making up those numbers."
Hosts Chaz and AJ called the debate "live without a net."
"They [didn't] know where the questions [came] from," they said. "Facebook Live, it [was] live listeners. I mean, anything [could have happened.]"
They warned both candidates to be on their game.
"The better man wins," they said.
The hosts said they had a surprise for the candidates. Stefanowski and Lamont dueled with Rock'em Sock'em Robots at the debate's conclusion. Stefanowski was the winner.
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel was in Bloomfield on Monday, thanking volunteers who have been making his campaign calls.
He insists he's not the spoiler in this race, saying it's the two major parties who have let down voters.
"Everybody told us you are the best ticket, which we hear consistently, you are the people who have the most issues, you are the most visible, the people who are the most engaged, vote for us,” Griebel said.
Griebel has not intention of dropping out. He says voters are frustrated with a two-party system and despite low numbers in the polls, he feels he can still win.
"Nationally, you are beginning to see a movement. People are tied of the lack of civility, the lack of respect for people, the lack of candor on the issues," said Griebel.
AARP sponsored Monday's debate. It said there's a lot at stake in this election.
"The seniors really need the person who will do the most for them and that person will get my votes," said Pat Gherckens, an AARP volunteer.
Ahead of the debate, Channel 3 spoke with a political science professor from Quinnipiac University. He said it's a good idea or voters to listen in on the debate.
