The candidates for governor all agree there is a need for Connecticut to invest in education, but they differ on how.
Every year, cities and towns rely on state funding to bolster schools, and each year city and town officials worry about cutting back on teachers and programs, especially as Connecticut’s deficit is in the billions.
Democrats filled a restaurant in Downtown Waterbury on Monday morning with ideas and proposals on how to invest in education.
"We need to talk about education differently and shape policy that meets needs of the people in this state,” said Democrat for the 5th District and former Waterbury Teacher of the Year, Jahana Hayes.
The Democrats said they are well aware of the financial problems that have plagued Connecticut last year as budget negotiations dragged on for months past the deadline, forcing some school districts to make unexpected cuts.
"I was a special education teacher,” said former Woodbridge teacher, Marion Carroll.
“So, that become a huge thing because of the cost of teaching somebody with special needs, and so it would always be a struggle,” said Carroll
At a forum on Sunday in West Hartford, three gubernatorial candidates were asked about education.
Republican Bob Stefanowski said we should invest, but his promise to eliminate the income tax is more than half the state’s revenue.
"Education funding gets cut mid-year and taxes just pop out of the woods.,” said Stefanowksi.
"There is a huge part of this budget that's discretionary,” said Stefanowski.
“We can cut that and we can use some of those funds for education, but it starts with cost and cuts and gets tax revenue growing and we are going to use that improving economy to fund education."
Democrat for Governor, Ned Lamont countered Stefanowski’s plan.
"If you eliminate the income tax, they are going to take it out of the hides and property tax here in Waterbury and will hit the education budget.”
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel also said the state can’t afford to get rid of the income tax, calling it unrealistic. Griebel said Connecticut needs to first use the Rainy Day fund and it’s critical the state budget gets done on time so towns know what to expect.
"All the last-minute gimmicks that go in,” said Griebel. “The cuts that go into the budget, all those things that don't get a fair hearing, the goal would be to get the budget done well in advance."
Twenty-nine days and two more debates remains before Election Day.
