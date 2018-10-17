HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three of the candidates for governor in Connecticut spoke to business owners and retailers during a forum on Wednesday.
Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and independent Oz Griebel were at The Bushnell in Hartford on Wednesday morning for a Connecticut Retail Merchants Association Awards luncheon.
First up to the podium was Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski.
He’s been adamant about his plans to cut taxes, detailing how that will keep business booming in the state.
“Starts with corporate tax, it’s higher than Massachusetts, we need to get it down. Too many state mandates put out businesses in this state,” Stefanowski said.
Unlike him, Democratic candidate Ned Lamont says he supports the idea of tolls on big tractor trailers.
He believes internet retailers should pay a sales tax like in-state business and would turn to neighboring states to cut costs.
"The biggest buckets of savings, in immediate term I would say, is in healthcare that's about 25% of our budget. I’m going to work with Charlie Baker and other governors to up our purchasing power and drive down cost of drugs,” Lamont said.
To opponent Oz Griebel, balancing the budget is more than raising taxes or cutting services. He said the state hasn’t had a net job growth in 30 years.
“On the budget, our motto, our goal has been two-fold. Every decision we make including this hurt has to be evaluated on primary criteria. Enhances Connecticut’s ability to increase net job growth by 200,000 jobs,” Griebel said.
"What takes place on a policy level is really important for us, so yeah, I would agree this is an important election and everybody needs to understand that we are in may ways, at a crossroads," said Tim Phelan, President of Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.
Right now, many businesses are competing with online shopping sites.
"The world is changing, people are shopping online, even in my business in Ethan Allen, we're finding challenges of how to bring people offline and into our stores," said Justin Mueller.
The candidates remain divided on how they would chip away at state spending.
