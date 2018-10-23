PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- The state is two weeks away from electing its next governor and on Tuesday, the top candidates made their case to teachers.
Combined, there are nearly 100,000 active and retired teachers, so this is a very influential voting bloc.
The Aqua Turf in Plantsville was packed with centuries of educating experience.
A pin was handed out at the event that said, “Protecting Retired Teachers’ Health and Pension Benefits.”
That’s their number one concern, as pensions make up a big part of the budget.
Right now, there are roughly 52,000 active teachers in CT, and 36,000 retired ones, and if you’ve been monitoring the state’s political landscape, you know state pensions eat up the budget and teacher pensions are often lumped into that.
“Just the thought, I live off of my pension. Having it cut or not being funded is very frightening,” said Elaine Lampe, a former teacher in Clinton.
On Tuesday, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont explained how they’d navigate the pension crisis, which is bound to be one of the toughest parts of the governor’s job.
Stefanowski says he’ll continue to fund a third of the pensions, which is the status quo.
He says he’ll look to the lottery and other gaming revenue to make the payments and also suggested teachers could volunteer to try a 401k.
“I would hope that some teachers would rather go to a 401k plan which would help close this gap. Maybe a maximum salary level, I don’t think it’s as much a problem with teachers as state employees,” Stefanowski said.
Lamont promised to put the lottery funds directly into pensions. By his calculations, that’s $350 million.
“That would represent 5, 6 billion dollars of asset value, real cash flow and would be a real good faith effort to show that I’m doing everything I can to honor my commitment, not just to the folks in that room, but for the next generation of teachers as well,” Lamont said.
When both candidates left, it was up to the teachers to decide.
“I don’t like Mr. Stefanowski’ s attitude toward unions. I believe Ned Lamont represents my values,” said Kathi Howell-Talmont, a former teacher in Waterbury.
Others, like Doug Migliozzi, felt both candidates plans for pensions were too similar, so he says he’s basing his vote for Stefanowski off of his tax plans.
“When it comes to spending and state income tax, there is a difference,” Migliozzi said.
Based on Channel 3’s unofficial polling afterward, it seemed like the teachers were supporting Lamont.
Others were still undecided.
The association has been known to make an endorsement, not every time, but they did say if one was coming, it would be made in a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.