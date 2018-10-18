HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut's gubernatorial hopefuls faced off in another debate on Thursday afternoon.
Republican Bob Stefanowski, Democrat Ned Lamont, and unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel weighed in on a host of issues at the Infinity Music Hall and Bistro in Hartford.
The debate was put on by the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.
The topics that keep coming up on the campaign trail, including in Thursday's debate, were transportation, the lack of jobs in Connecticut, the economy and the budget.
All three candidates addressed those topics once again.
"Make sure you work with the major employers in the state as well as the small businesses, [and] make sure we're training people for the jobs that are out there right now," Lamont said.
"You have to spend a lot of time with the employers who are here," Griebel said. "Our legacy employers, the UTCs, The Hartfords, Pitney Bowes, as well as all the small businesses that are here. Make sure you take the time to listen to them."
"You know why [General Electric] left? Because of the worst economic policy in the last 8 years under Dan Malloy," Stefanowski said. "We need to get the corporate tax rate down to keep companies like G.E. here."
The candidates were also asked about crime and keeping people from returning to prison.
"Make sure the funding is there," Griebel said. "Private sector leaders. Build partnerships, strengthen partnerships. There is nothing like building on success. There is more to be done, but the idea that there is a strong foundation and leveraging it."
"This early release program is out of control," Stefanowski said. "The re-offending rate, the number of people that go back to prison is over 50 percent. We have the incident on New Haven Green. One of the dealers was arrested 37 times."
"I think the second chance is working," Lamont said. "Crime is at an all-time low. I think recidivism is down because we are giving people a second chance, training [them] and [giving them] an opportunity going forward."
Channel 3’s Dennis House was on the panel for the debate, which happened at 4 p.m.
There is still one more debate before the election, on October 30th.
