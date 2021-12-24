HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several people that were in attendance at the governor's annual holiday party have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Max Reiss, director of communications for Gov. Ned Lamont, said that the party was held at the governor's private home back on December 11.
All guests were required to show proof that they're fully vaccinated and also provide a negative COVID test.
A week after the party, a small number of guests reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Lamont and the First Lady are tested for COVID-19 regularly and have tested negative for the virus since the party.
The governor encourages residents to continue getting tested and to get vaccinated and their booster shots if they haven't done so already.
