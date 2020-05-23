MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic is changing the way families celebrate the unofficial start to the Summer season this year.
There are new guidelines families have to follow, the biggest being distance and keeping at least 15 feet away from others.
One of our crews who was here yesterday also heard from people saying they were hesitant to come out.
People remained mindful about the pandemic.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection‘s restrictions include only allowing swimming at shoreline state parks.
Groups over five are still not allowed per the governor’s executive order, and as it typically does when beaches and parks get crowded, DEEP temporarily closed Hammonasset and Rocky Neck State Park yesterday.
"Yeah, we were afraid there were going to be a lot of people here. We weren’t going to stay if it was packed," Bristol resident Elasia Sumler stated.
The mask policy is you should wear one when you can’t keep that six feet of distance from others.
If someone is not respecting that guideline, DEEP will talk with that person.
If it continues, they may be asked to leave.
You’ve heard about the six feet of distance, but the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection wants people to keep at least 15 feet from others.
This allows for some walking room in between families.
As it typically does when beaches and parks get crowded, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will temporarily close beaches and parks when the parking lot is full.
They’re also reducing capacity overall so you’ll have to get here early.
You’re not going to get the virus sitting at the beach in the sun unless an infected person comes up to you and sneezes two inches away from your face.
