GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A company based in Guilford received emergency authorization from federal authorities for an at-home COVID-19 test.
The Food and Drug Administration granted the authorization to Detect Inc., a health technology company.
The company said its Detect COVID-19 test combines the sensitivity of a PCR lab test with the simplicity and convenience of a rapid test.
It said it detects the virus at lower viral loads than antigen tests, which means earlier detection.
The test can be bought over-the-counter, be done at home, and show results within an hour.
“As a complement to vaccines, highly accurate rapid testing will be critical as the pandemic becomes endemic," said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, founder of Detect, Inc. "We developed the Detect COVID-19 Test to help people return to doing the things they love with the people they love in the safest way possible.”
When compared to a highly sensitive PCR test in clinical studies, the Detect COVID-19 Test demonstrated 97.3 percent overall agreement, with 90.9 percent sensitivity and 100 percent specificity 1 when the test results were interpreted correctly, which made it among the most accurate tests available for home use, according to Detect Inc.
The tests will retail for about $50.
They'll be available to buy on the company's website detect.com in the coming weeks.
