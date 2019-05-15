GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just put it on their bill.
Firefighters in Guilford came to the rescue of some ducklings.
According to Guilford Professional Firefighters Local 4177, firefighters were called to help the Guilford Police Animal Shelter.
The ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.
The firefighters posted photos to their Facebook page on Wednesday.
