GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local fire department happened to be in the right place at the right time when a medical emergency occurred.
Officials say firefighters from Guilford were conducting training exercises at the YMCA pool in Westbrook when one crew member noticed an unresponsive man that was surrounded by several people.
Firefighters worked together to administer first aid to the man, who was defibrillated by an automated external defibrillator that was by the pool.
Thankfully, the man gained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
