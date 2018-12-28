GUILFORD (WFSB) - Guilford police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is a person of interest in two separate incidents in town.
According to police, a burglary and attempted burglary were reported in town on Wednesday and Thursday.
Police said a man was caught on home surveillance at one of the instances and may be operating a white Chevy Monte Carlo.
Officers are still investigating to determine if the two instances are connected and would like to speak with the man pictured.
Anyone with information can contact the Guilford Police Department on their tips line at 203-453-8240 or by messaging the department on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.