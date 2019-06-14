GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - What police described as a "lengthy investigation" into drug sales at a Guilford home led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect.
Michael Murawski is accused of selling drugs from his vehicle and home on Pine Brook Circle.
He was arrested on Thursday.
Police said they had been investigating Murawski for months.
They executed a search and seizure warrant on him, his vehicle and his home.
They said they collected several pieces of evidence, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and more than $23,700 in suspected drug proceeds.
Murawski was charged with operating a drug factory, possession of more than 1 kg of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
