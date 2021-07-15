Guilford man faces animal cruelty charges after hurting birds

GUILFORD, Ct. (WFSB) – According to police, a Guilford man is facing animal cruelty charges, after they received video of the hurting birds.
He is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals.
The police said the incidents happened on Edwards street last August. A neighbor saw 73-year-old David Dodge “pull two bird of unknown species out of a trap, rip their feathers off and throw them into a brush pile near the trap.”
Police spoke with the suspect, who said sparrows had been killing blue birds, so he trapped the sparrows and killed them by breaking their necks.
Patrick Comins, with the Connecticut Audubon Society, stated that killing sparrows is legal in the state in certain circumstances because they are an invasive species. Killing house sparrows by snapping their necks is legal.
“We have this very powerful law in the US that it protects our native birds called the migratory law treaty act and it’s also mirrored by Connecticut state law. That covers our native birds,” said Comins.
Invasive birds are not protected by this law, and can be killed if it is done in a humane way.
Environmental police said Dodge did not humanely kill the birds.
An animal law advocate with Desmond’s Army said they helped guide the witness in reporting this case.
Police received a video of the incident from a neighbor, they said Dodge pulled the feathers off a bird that looked to be alive.
