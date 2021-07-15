GUILFORD, Ct. (WFSB) – According to police, a Guilford man is facing animal cruelty charges, after they received video of the hurting birds.
He is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals.
The police said the incidents happened on Edwards street last August. A neighbor saw 73-year-old David Dodge “pull two bird of unknown species out of a trap, rip their feathers off and throw them into a brush pile near the trap.”
Police spoke with the suspect, who said sparrows had been killing blue birds, so he trapped the sparrows and killed them by breaking their necks.
According to Connecticut General Statue and State Wildlife Officials, killing a sparrow by snapping it’s neck is an acceptable form of dispatching an invasive bird species in this circumstance.
When police received a video of the incident from a neighbor, they said Dodge pulled the feathers off a bird that looked to be alive.
