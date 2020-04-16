GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The town of Guilford has orders thousands of masks for a town-wide distribution.
On Thursday, the town announced they ordered 10,000 medical face masks from a local company.
The masks will be made available to residents soon after they are delivered, which is expected to be late next week.
“We have an immediate challenge of re-packaging the masks from the bulk containers into quantities of 2 or 5 masks and how best to get them into the hands of our residents. I have already been in contact with the Guilford Cares grass roots organization, managing the Food Shopping for Seniors program and they, along with town employees, are willing to put their resources to work on this opportunity,” said First Selectman Matt Hoey.
Further guidance on the distribution of the masks will be available early next week.
