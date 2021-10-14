GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A West Haven man is facing charges, accused of murdering his wife back in July.
Police had identified 45-year-old Robert Faison as a suspect in the death of his wife, 42-year-old Lindsey Hopkins in July.
State and local police are investigating a death at a condo complex in Guilford.
He was found at a homeless shelter in New York City in August and was brought back to Connecticut.
Police ultimately arrested him on Thursday and charged him with murder.
Hopkins was found dead on July 22 inside a home on Mohawk Trail.
She was found with injuries to her head and neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Court records show Hopkins was going through a divorce this year, but it was dismissed.
This was the first murder in Guilford in more than 20 years.
Faison is being held on a $2 million bond.
