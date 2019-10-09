GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - It was a crime scene Guilford police said they hoped they'd never have to see.
Tuesday night, the Guilford Police Department posted photos of what it described as something that would "shock the conscience of anyone in law enforcement."
The post referenced a case of illegal dumping at the intersection of Fair and Broad streets in Guilford.
The "victims" were dozens of doughnuts and other baked goods, pieces of of which were strewn about the roadway.
"The road was littered with the horror that was abandoned and callously discarded by the roadside," police said in the post.
Yellow caution tape was put up and a crime scene was established.
Police said a potential motive and suspects were developed; however, they did not release that information.
"It’s not everyday we have to take these types of cases, but when we do, we appreciate the community support and compassion that you all show," police wrote. "We will get through this."
They ended the post with the hashtag #GPDStrong.
