GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The printing presses were churning out dark and early Monday morning, after the New England Patriots’ victory Sunday night.
Employees at Zuse Printing were working hard overnight, pumping out the official Super Bowl championship swag.
They started printing around 11 p.m. Sunday night, after the Patriots beat the L.A. Rams, 13-3, in Atlanta.
The employees worked all night to print the t-shirts and get them ready for shipment to be distributed.
The official championship shirts will be available at sporting stores throughout the state.
The New England Patriots will head back to Boston for a victory parade that will be held on Tuesday.
