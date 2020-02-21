GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was violently stabbed outside a beauty salon and now we’re learning more about this random attack.
The attack happened in a parking lot on Post Road in Westport.
Search warrants were unsealed this week and are shedding light on the allegations and the Guilford High School senior charged with assault and attempted murder.
The mug shot shows a baby-faced 18-year-old Ellis Tibere, but Westport police say the Guilford teen brazenly attacked and stabbed a woman sitting in her car outside the New Beauty Wellness Spa in Westport.
“She’s recovering, she’s sustained horrendous injuries. She is a very, very tough cookie,” said Eugene Riccio, victim’s attorney.
While witnesses say the suspect had a mask and hook on, they got a good description of his car, with officer quickly catching up to it on the Sherwood Island Connector.
According to police, Tibere told them his name and age, but when asked for his date of birth, the warrant says, “He said, ‘with all due respect sir I would like to stay silent for now.’”
Inside the car, police say they found a bloody knife and blood gloves.
The warrant says, “During the interview with detectives, Tibere admitted to sitting in the parking lot of New Beauty Wellness since 10 a.m. and stabbing the victim in the legs and arms an unknown amount of times…”
Tibere allegedly told police he did not know the victim and only stopped stabbing her when a man was exiting the salon.
Last week, a clinical team ruled the Guilford High School student competent to stand trial and assist in his own defense.
According to search warrant documents unsealed this week, “…During the interview Tibere told detectives that he entered two homes in Westport, even picking them out from photos to lie in wait for victims to kill…”
Police say the location data from his iPhone didn’t show any locations to corroborate those claims.
Investigators also got search warrants for his cell phone, his Guilford school email account, and inside the car he was driving. Police say they found blades, gloves, a roll of duct tape, a hammer, screwdriver, and spray paint.
“We’ve got a problem in this country with gratuitous, random assaults, killings, and this is just the latest incident of that, and I think it’s extremely concerning to all,” Riccio said.
Tibere is being held on $1 million bond.
Channel 3 reached out to Tibere’s attorney, but did not receive a call back. Tibere will be in court on Monday where it’s expected his attorney will argue for a lower bond.
